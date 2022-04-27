Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Midterm election season is officially here.

Today is the start of the 10-day early voting window in the Mountain State.

Between now and Saturday May 7th any registered voter can submit their ballot in West Virginia.

John Spires, the Harrison County Clerk said all voters have to do is go to their county courthouse or another polling location throughout their county.

“So, if you go into early voting you just go in and you say hey, my name is, I’m here to vote. They would look at some I-D. Most people would show a drivers license or a voters ID card. They’ll look you up in the book and you’ll go vote. Very similar to what they do on election day,” said Spires.

This midterm election has it’s own challenges because of the redistricting that happened a few months ago.

The new district map is at the top of this story.

County clerks actually say early voting can make the redistricting headaches easier.

“So, in general, early voting always is a safer bet. If there is that unknown out there for the voter because, if they just go to early voting they’re going to know that they are in the right spot and no matter where they do live they can still vote at early voting locations. So, in general that is a good idea to do,” said Spire.

Lewis County Clerk, Cynthia Rowan said it makes the voting process easier for many people.

“If you’re concerned you might not make it to your polling place on election day, if you’re concerned about the weather, or something like that, then early voting is a very easy way to do it. You have 10 days in the morning, afternoon, 2 Saturdays. So, it makes it very convenient for the public.,” said Rowan.

Spires said those perks that Rowan mentioned have made early voting more popular in recent years.

“People really do enjoy it. In some of our really large precincts it helps take some of the traffic out of their doors for that one day. We’ve seen times where about a third of our turnout is from early voting and even more than a third if it’s a presidential, lets say. So, they are really popular.”

