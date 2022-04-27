Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been arrested after officers said he sexually abused a woman in Morgantown.

Officers received a report on April 9 from a woman who said Shawn Markley, 31, of Fairmont, sexually abused her at a home in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the woman woke up to Markley “in the bed she was sleeping in with both his hands on her bare breasts under her shirt.”

The woman also alleged Markley to have his private area against her.

Markley has been charged with sexual abuse and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

