Fairmont Senior baseball clinches RCB victory, 9-4

NUTTERFORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior baseball took to Frank Loria Memorial Field for a brisk evening ballgame.

The Polar Bears started off the evening with two runs in the top of the first, staying on top the greater majority of the matchup, trailing only once in the bottom of the third.

Gunner Riley tallied three RBIs for the Polar Bears, and Evan Dennison brought in three runs. Gavin Blair and Trevor Bigelow each totaled two runs as well.

Nate Junkins led the scoring for Byrd, bringing in two runs.

