BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - You can help the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties win $25,000 dollars.

The organization is among 200 finalists that are competing for a State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

The top 100 organizations of online voting will receive the cash prize.

All you have to do is go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Facebook page, scan the QR code, and vote up to 10 times a day now through May 6.

You can also scan the QR code below.

If successful, officials plan to use the money to help children in our community.

Voting is now open, so go to United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Facebook page today.

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties grant (Facebook: United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties)

