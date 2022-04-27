Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a rain-laden cold front moved east, leaving behind clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-30s, resulting in frost potential. This afternoon, a weak disturbance will bring a few clouds into our region, leading to a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will only reach the low-50s, feeling slightly cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect a cool, windy afternoon. Overnight, skies will clear out, as a high-pressure system pushes cool, dry air into our region. This, combined with light winds, causes temperatures to drop into the upper-20s. Because temperatures are going to drop below-freezing, most of NCWV will be under a Freeze Warning from 11 PM tonight to 9 AM tomorrow, which means the cold could damage any sensitive plants and vegetation. Make sure to protect them from the cold, and keep a coat near you. Overall, expect a chilly night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a mild afternoon. Overnight into Friday, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s again, potentially damaging any sensitive vegetation again, so we’ll watch for that. Then by Friday afternoon, temperatures finally reach the low-60s for the first time in a few days, as warmer air begins to flow into our area. Over the weekend, expect a warming trend, with highs in the upper-60s on Saturday and even the low-70s on Sunday. We also start the weekend with quiet conditions, but by Sunday, a system out west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. So we end the weekend with some rain. More scattered showers and storms push in early next week, as a complex system moves in. In short, today, and the next few mornings, will be cold, and the weekend starts out warm and nice, before rain moves in next week.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny today, with only a few clouds this afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, it will be a mild, windy, but sunny afternoon. High: 55.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, and winds will come from the north-northwest at 10-20 mph. This causes temperatures to drop into the upper-20s, which means you may want a heavy coat and to protect any plants and outdoor plumbing you own. Overall, it will be a chilly, windy night. Low: 29.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with north-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a mild, sunny afternoon. High: 59.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing as we head into the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, we’re back to more seasonable levels. High: 66.

