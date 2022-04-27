Lawmakers urge for approval of I-79 interchange proposal in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia lawmakers sent a letter to USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting swift approval of the Interchange Justification Report for the proposed Harmony Grove Interchange in Morgantown.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley say the project will drive economic development at the Morgantown Industrial park and bring jobs and businesses to West Virginia.

“In order to ensure West Virginia’s continued economic growth and job creation, we must regularly upgrade and improve infrastructure across the state,” Senator Manchin said. “With increased traffic and investment at the site, the proposed Harmony Grove Interchange is great news for Morgantown and the region, and will bolster transportation and economic activity across the entire state.”

The infrastructure improvement aims to add exits on I-79 to provide greater access to businesses and enhance economic activity at the Morgantown Industrial Park.

“Morgantown and other communities along the I-79 corridor have seen significant growth in past years,” said Senator Capito. “The Harmony Grove Interchange is necessary to facilitate more economic expansion and meet truck and passenger vehicle capacity needs. Approval of this IJR is critical to ensuring the continued prosperity of the Morgantown area and helping it meet its economic potential.”

The letter sent to Secretary Buttigieg provides an example, saying one company that is seeking to locate at the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to operate 100 trucks daily, bringing in over $200 million in clean manufacturing investments to the region.

“For too long, West Virginia has ranked last in the country due to aging roads and bridges, which has hurt our ability to be competitive in attracting new businesses, good jobs and more opportunity to the state,” said Rep. McKinley. “The Harmony Grove Interchange is one example of how West Virginia can move forward and support new and expanding businesses and strengthen future economic development. This project will benefit the Morgantown Industrial Park, connect West Virginia to the rest of the country, and bring good jobs and opportunities to the region.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.