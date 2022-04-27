Advertisement

Local mayor criminally charged after dispute at meeting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Westover Mayor has been charged with misdemeanor battery after a dispute took place at a meeting in February.

The battery charge was filed against Mayor Dave Johnson by the West Virginia State Police.

The dispute involved Johnson and City Councilman Ralph Mullins.

5 News spoke with Mullins, who said Johnson came at him during a meeting in February.

Johnson allegedly shoved Mullins, causing a knee injury that will require surgery.

This alleged assault comes after months of tension among Westover city officials over multiple lawsuits involving the City’s Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Nathan Reel
Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested
2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

An annual Memorial Day ceremony is taking a year off.
Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service forced to take a year off
Kevin Corriveau Weather
WDTV's evening weather forecast with Kevin Corriveau for Apr 27, 2022
Tucker County High School job fair
Tucker County High School holds job fair
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Help the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties win $25,000
Help the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties win $25,000