Local mayor criminally charged after dispute at meeting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Westover Mayor has been charged with misdemeanor battery after a dispute took place at a meeting in February.

The battery charge was filed against Mayor Dave Johnson by the West Virginia State Police.

The dispute involved Johnson and City Councilman Ralph Mullins.

5 News spoke with Mullins, who said Johnson came at him during a meeting in February.

Johnson allegedly shoved Mullins, causing a knee injury that will require surgery.

This alleged assault comes after months of tension among Westover city officials over multiple lawsuits involving the City’s Police Department.

