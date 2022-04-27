Advertisement

Monongalia County in need of poll workers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon. County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming primary election on May 10.

Mon. County Clerk Carey Blaney tells 5 News that there is a pay increase to incentivize folks to participate.

Election Day workers can now earn $272 by helping in one of the county’s 43 precincts.

Any Mon. County registered voter is eligible to sign up and must complete a 2-hour training course before Election Day.

Blaney says that poll workers are essential to the voting process.

“We could not hold our precincts around the county. We have 26 locations hosting 43 precincts in Monongalia County,” Blaney said. “We could not keep those open to the public on Election Day if it was not for the poll workers who step up to serve the community in that capacity.”

For more information, call the Mon. County Clerk’s office at 304-291-7230.

