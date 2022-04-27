Monongalia County Schools receive grant to expand mental health services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years, the Department of Health and Human Resources provided funding to schools in West Virginia to expand mental health services for students.

Commissioner for the Bureau for Behavioral Health Christina Mullins explained it was not easy to get these additional services within schools for multiple reasons.

“It is a little bit expensive to implement statewide, and communities have to be ready for it. Schools have to do a lot of groundwork and preparation to be eligible for these grants.” Mullins said.

In our area, Monongalia County Schools were awarded this grant. The schools awarded were University High School, Clay-Battelle Middle School, Clay-Battelle High School and Mason Dixon Elementary.

Mullins explained that there were multiple ways to work towards positive mental health goals within schools.

While each school would choose their own program. All schools awarded were required to have a partnership with a community mental health center in order to ensure the best support for students and families.

“For kids who really need that intensive one on one mental health service. We can actually offer it there at the school. They don’t have to leave and come back or schedule an appointment somewhere else,” Mullins added.

In addition to accessing and assisting with targeted behavior. Mullins said schools were also encouraged to create an environment that makes children feel happy and safe.

“How the kid feels about entering that school is something that the staff actually sit down and think about and make a plan,” she explained.

Mullins said that all schools would create their plan for the fall of 2022.

