Morgantown Music Festival set to feature local music

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first annual 2022 Morgantown Music Festival is set to take place at Ruby Amphitheater.

The festival will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The festival is an exciting new event featuring local bands and kicking off the summer event season at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

“The lineup is really eclectic and there’s absolutely something for everyone,” said Jared Miller, a member of the 90′s rock cover band Motorcycle Drive By. “We will be right on the cusp of summer come showtime and if you take that combined with all of the energy and talent of these bands, you’re bound to have a great time. Morgantown is like a melting pot of great music, and it always has been. Hopefully this festival gives a whole new platform for these artists to show their talents.”

This is a free event for all ages and will have food trucks and face painting alongside the live music.

The lineup includes a collection of different genres, but all the groups are native to West Virginia:

The Grym Sins

The Edge

Jason Good Blues Band

Motorcycle Drive By

Moonlight Drive

18 Strings

“We are excited to be able to feature native West Virginia bands as we kick off an eventful summer at the Ruby Amphitheater,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of Arts & Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown. “This gives us a chance to acknowledge how special not only this state and region is, but the City of Morgantown as well.”

Click here for specific performance times, park information, and more.

