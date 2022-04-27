Multiple crews extinguish structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown on Monday.

The fire, reported around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, was on the 2300 block of Glen Abbey Lane, according to the Star City Fire Department Facebook page.

Crews arrived on the scene of a two story multi-family home with heavy smoke showing from one side.

Morgantown structure fire (Facebook: Star City Fire Department)

Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours to put out the blaze.

Officials said all of the occupants were able to evacuate the home.

The following agencies responded to the structure fire:

Westover VFD

Granville VFD

Cassville VFD

River Road VFD

Brookhaven VFD

Cheat Lake VFD

Monongalia EMS

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

