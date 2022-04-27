Advertisement

Multiple crews extinguish structure fire

Morgantown structure fire
(Facebook: Star City Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown on Monday.

The fire, reported around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, was on the 2300 block of Glen Abbey Lane, according to the Star City Fire Department Facebook page.

Crews arrived on the scene of a two story multi-family home with heavy smoke showing from one side.

Morgantown structure fire
(Facebook: Star City Fire Department)

Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours to put out the blaze.

Officials said all of the occupants were able to evacuate the home.

The following agencies responded to the structure fire:

  • Westover VFD
  • Granville VFD
  • Cassville VFD
  • River Road VFD
  • Brookhaven VFD
  • Cheat Lake VFD
  • Monongalia EMS

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Morgantown structure fire
(Facebook: Star City Fire Department)

