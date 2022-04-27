Multiple crews extinguish structure fire
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown on Monday.
The fire, reported around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, was on the 2300 block of Glen Abbey Lane, according to the Star City Fire Department Facebook page.
Crews arrived on the scene of a two story multi-family home with heavy smoke showing from one side.
Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours to put out the blaze.
Officials said all of the occupants were able to evacuate the home.
The following agencies responded to the structure fire:
- Westover VFD
- Granville VFD
- Cassville VFD
- River Road VFD
- Brookhaven VFD
- Cheat Lake VFD
- Monongalia EMS
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.