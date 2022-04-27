Advertisement

National retailer, new food option coming to Emily Drive

Buff City Soap opening in Ashland
Buff City Soap opening in Ashland(wsaz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To say that things have been going well on the development front at the Eastpointe and Newpointe Plazas in Clarksburg and just minutes away from Bridgeport is not hyperbole. Actually, calling it well may be a bit of an understatement.

It all started after one of Eastpointe’s oldest businesses, Kroger, closed shop and announced it would be building an $18 million replacement building at Eastpointe in the former Kmart site. That has been followed by the arrival of a new Michael’s in the former A.C. Moore building, a new Hobby Lobby in the old Kroger site, along with Olive Garden going on to the former Ryan’s site.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there is still more on the way.

Recently, Buff City Soap, a national brand that features more than just soap, has filed for a $250,000 building permit. They will be located at 534 Emily Drive – Newpointe – in a 2,795 square foot building that will be done by Commercial Builders, Inc. of West Virginia.

“It’s pretty exciting for Clarksburg, Newpointe, Eastpointe and the surrounding area to get this type of business to location in the city limits,” said Marino. “We’re happy and pleased with their upcoming arrival.”

Marino did not have a timetable on when it would be open. However, he did have news about another building permit issued that will involve a new food option at an existing Clarksburg business at Eastpointe.

Sam’s Club recently filed for a building permit totaling $30,984. The permit will pave the way for Sam’s to begin offering sushi.

The project will take place inside the existing store. When finished, sushi will be offered at a new kiosk and in coolers.

“I think this project tells me Sam’s is happy where they’re at, and they believe business coming through Sam’s club can support that and a possible a lot of additional things,” said Marino. “There have been a lot of businesses serving sushi, including Kroger, because people in this area like it. This exemplifies it.”

Marino also was unsure of the timeline on that project. However, both projects produced just over $3,500 in permit fees for the City of Clarksburg.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Nathan Reel
Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested
2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

Shawn Markley
Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing woman
Summer programs at The Bridge Sports Complex announced
Morgantown structure fire
Multiple crews extinguish structure fire
One of Mon. County Schools receiving mental health grant.
Monongalia County Schools receive grant to expand mental health services