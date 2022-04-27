National retailer, new food option coming to Emily Drive

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To say that things have been going well on the development front at the Eastpointe and Newpointe Plazas in Clarksburg and just minutes away from Bridgeport is not hyperbole. Actually, calling it well may be a bit of an understatement.

It all started after one of Eastpointe’s oldest businesses, Kroger, closed shop and announced it would be building an $18 million replacement building at Eastpointe in the former Kmart site. That has been followed by the arrival of a new Michael’s in the former A.C. Moore building, a new Hobby Lobby in the old Kroger site, along with Olive Garden going on to the former Ryan’s site.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there is still more on the way.

Recently, Buff City Soap, a national brand that features more than just soap, has filed for a $250,000 building permit. They will be located at 534 Emily Drive – Newpointe – in a 2,795 square foot building that will be done by Commercial Builders, Inc. of West Virginia.

“It’s pretty exciting for Clarksburg, Newpointe, Eastpointe and the surrounding area to get this type of business to location in the city limits,” said Marino. “We’re happy and pleased with their upcoming arrival.”

Marino did not have a timetable on when it would be open. However, he did have news about another building permit issued that will involve a new food option at an existing Clarksburg business at Eastpointe.

Sam’s Club recently filed for a building permit totaling $30,984. The permit will pave the way for Sam’s to begin offering sushi.

The project will take place inside the existing store. When finished, sushi will be offered at a new kiosk and in coolers.

“I think this project tells me Sam’s is happy where they’re at, and they believe business coming through Sam’s club can support that and a possible a lot of additional things,” said Marino. “There have been a lot of businesses serving sushi, including Kroger, because people in this area like it. This exemplifies it.”

Marino also was unsure of the timeline on that project. However, both projects produced just over $3,500 in permit fees for the City of Clarksburg.

