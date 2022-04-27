Advertisement

New coffee shop opens in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a new coffee shop in Bridgeport!

Stonewall Coffee held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

This is their second location in Harrison County. The other location is in Clarksburg.

It’s located at 1219 Johnson Ave., just across the street from Sheetz.

The original Stonewall Coffee by the courthouse in Clarksburg opened in 2016.

The owners say the community helped bring them to Bridgeport.

We’ve been really encouraged a lot of people have told us over and over again how glad they are to have us in Bridgeport, and we are super glad to be here as well,” owners Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen said. “We’re just grateful for everyone who comes through the doors.”

This new Bridgeport location has a drive-thru, so you can get your coffee on the go.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Nathan Reel
Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested
2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

New coffee shop opens in Bridgeport
New coffee shop opens in Bridgeport
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service forced to take a year off
Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service forced to take a year off
Suspension of Title 42 draws criticism from legislators
Suspension of Title 42 draws criticism from legislators