New coffee shop opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a new coffee shop in Bridgeport!

Stonewall Coffee held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

This is their second location in Harrison County. The other location is in Clarksburg.

It’s located at 1219 Johnson Ave., just across the street from Sheetz.

The original Stonewall Coffee by the courthouse in Clarksburg opened in 2016.

The owners say the community helped bring them to Bridgeport.

We’ve been really encouraged a lot of people have told us over and over again how glad they are to have us in Bridgeport, and we are super glad to be here as well,” owners Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen said. “We’re just grateful for everyone who comes through the doors.”

This new Bridgeport location has a drive-thru, so you can get your coffee on the go.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.