Six former Mountaineers prepare for NFL Draft

Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Leddie Brown
Leddie Brown(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Six former Mountaineers will look to have their NFL dreams fulfilled at some point this upcoming weekend.

Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae, Tyler Sumpter, Evan Staley and Scottie Young all worked out at WVU’s Pro Day last month and are now anticipating the next moves in their careers.

Brown is the only Mountaineer with an official NFL Draft profile where his prospect grade is listed as a 5.57. This score projects Brown as a priority undrafted free agent.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

