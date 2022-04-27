Summer programs at The Bridge Sports Complex announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The summer programming options at the Citynet Center have been announced.

The second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million children who participate in summer camps nationwide.

This year’s summer programs include the following:

Full-day or half-day summer camp for children six to twelve years old

Intensive volleyball and soccer camps for individuals or teams

Lil’ Trolls Camp, an abbreviated two-day session of Lil’ Trolls for children two to four years old

Ten adult league options for men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams

Due to a significant construction error, essential repairs are needed that will require both pools to be completely drained.

Repairs on the pools will begin June 6 and will last for approximately 3 weeks.

During this time, both polls will be closed and swim lessons will return upon completion of the repairs.

Registration is now open. Click here to view the programming guide, and click here to register for programming.

