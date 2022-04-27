Advertisement

Summer programs at The Bridge Sports Complex announced

(The Bridge Sports Complex)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The summer programming options at the Citynet Center have been announced.

The second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million children who participate in summer camps nationwide.

This year’s summer programs include the following:

  • Full-day or half-day summer camp for children six to twelve years old
  • Intensive volleyball and soccer camps for individuals or teams
  • Lil’ Trolls Camp, an abbreviated two-day session of Lil’ Trolls for children two to four years old
  • Ten adult league options for men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams

Due to a significant construction error, essential repairs are needed that will require both pools to be completely drained.

Repairs on the pools will begin June 6 and will last for approximately 3 weeks.

During this time, both polls will be closed and swim lessons will return upon completion of the repairs.

Registration is now open. Click here to view the programming guide, and click here to register for programming.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Nathan Reel
Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested
2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

Shawn Markley
Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing woman
Buff City Soap opening in Ashland
National retailer, new food option coming to Emily Drive
Morgantown structure fire
Multiple crews extinguish structure fire
One of Mon. County Schools receiving mental health grant.
Monongalia County Schools receive grant to expand mental health services