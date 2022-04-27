Advertisement

“We’re not looking at how good we are”: Lincoln softball prepares for postseason

Cougars with only one loss and one regular season game left
Lincoln softball gears up for postseason after successful regular season outing
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln softball knows what it’s going to take to go as far as they want to in the postseason.

“Really just focusing I think. Realizing we all want it, we just have to really zone in and work at it,” senior infielder Alania Rice said. “We’re not really looking at how good we are, just us playing together and we always have so much fun.”

The Cougars sit at 18-1 on the season with one more regular season game to be played. The team’s chemistry has held a large role in them getting this far.

“It means a lot actually. We have really good friendships and so that comes together to work as a team when you’re all really close,” junior center fielder Emily Robey said. “It definitely has helped in our success.”

Moving forward, it’s nose to the grindstone for the Cougars, who are the number one seed in their section. Sectional play begins next week.

“It just goes back to all the hard work we’ve put in. We worked so hard in the offseason and to see that translate out on the field, that means so much to us,” junior pitcher Delaney Haller said. “Just to know that our hard work is paying off and everything we’re doing is translating out onto the field.”

