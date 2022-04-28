Advertisement

ALDI opens newest location in NCWV

ALDI grand opening in White Hall
ALDI grand opening in White Hall(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ALDI hosted a grand opening Thursday morning for its newest location in Marion County.

The new ALDI location is located in White Hall, in the Middletown Commons shopping center.

The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plant to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.

Shoppers during the grand opening can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

