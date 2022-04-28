ALDI opens newest location in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ALDI hosted a grand opening Thursday morning for its newest location in Marion County.

The new ALDI location is located in White Hall, in the Middletown Commons shopping center.

The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plant to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.

Shoppers during the grand opening can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.