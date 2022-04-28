April Jefferson Award Winner: Christian Marsh

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of April, we’re honoring Christian Marsh.

Marsh gives his time to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, his church, family, and more.

Whether it’s through his volunteering as a United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County past-president, using his passion for golf for good, or mentoring youth in his church, Christian Marsh looks to help as many people as possible. He is humbled by the honor of being this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

“I see so many people in the community that contribute just as much or more than I do,” Christian said. “I’m pretty uncomfortable receiving an award, but at the same time, it’s always nice to be honored in the community.”

Christian says that his upbringing led to his volunteer efforts.

“I have a deep held belief that people that are blessed and that have received a lot in their life should give back to the community,” Christian said. “I think that’s mostly instilled because of my faith, my family and because there was very good examples that mentored me as I grew up.”

“I believe the man lives to serve,” said Brad Riffle, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. “Whether that’s through his church, youth groups, Christian is always there to help. I can’t think of somebody that’s more deserving.”

You may know Christian for his golf marathons that have raised over $75,000 for United Way agencies. In his last marathon, he golfed 304 holes starting at 3:04am, all as a way to raise funds to help people in need.

“I love golf. So we came up with this crazy idea to do as much golf as possible in a single day,” Christian said. “You can definitely call it a success. It went from a crazy idea to one of our best fundraisers of the year.”

Christian would like for others in the community to get involved.

“I’m inviting others to volunteer their efforts and to be part of good change in the community,” said Christian.

