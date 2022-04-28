Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur softball outlasts Robert C. Byrd

Lady Bucs grab win as regular season winds down
Buckhannon-Upshur softball
Buckhannon-Upshur softball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Apr. 27, 2022
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the lead moved around a few times early in the contest, Buckhannon-Upshur was able to hold onto a two-run lead late to defeat Robert C. Byrd.

The Lady Buccaneers pulled ahead 2-1 in the second inning, but fell behind again until the fifth. Brooklyn Robinson drove in the lead-changing run.

Jansen Kimble took the win in the circle for Buckhannon-Upshur with ten strikeouts.

