Buckhannon-Upshur softball outlasts Robert C. Byrd

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the lead moved around a few times early in the contest, Buckhannon-Upshur was able to hold onto a two-run lead late to defeat Robert C. Byrd.

The Lady Buccaneers pulled ahead 2-1 in the second inning, but fell behind again until the fifth. Brooklyn Robinson drove in the lead-changing run.

Jansen Kimble took the win in the circle for Buckhannon-Upshur with ten strikeouts.

