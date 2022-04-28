Douglas S. Williams, 80 of Webster Springs, went home to join his Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Braxton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 23, 1942 in Diana to the late Raymond “Burb” and Lillian Rose Williams. He enjoyed going out metal detecting, driving around, spending time with his buddies at Vickie’s Restaurant, and going to church at United Pentecostal Church of Webster Springs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Anna J. Williams and brothers Clyde, Stanley, Pete, Jacob, Bradley and Raymond Jr. He is survived by his son, Douglas Williams, II; brothers Robert, Paul and Thomas Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and other extended family to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Brother Paul Rounds officiating. Interment will follow in Lick Run Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.

