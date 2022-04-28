Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect for North-Central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for most of North-Central West Virginia from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow morning.

The Frost Advisory will go into effect for Doddridge, Lewis, and Upshur counties. This comes as temperatures could drop close to 32 degrees, which could produce a frost that damages sensitive vegetation.

The Freeze Warning is in effect for Harrison, Barbour, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, and portions of Tucker and Randolph Counties. Temperatures are likely to dip below freezing, which could cause more damage to outdoor plants and vegetation, as well as outdoor plumbing.

Make sure to cover up any sensitive plants or take them inside for protection, and cover outdoor pipes for protection.

Stick with 5 News as we keep you updated on the latest weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.