Funding for Alzheimer’s and stroke research coming to WVU

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funding for Alzheimer’s and stroke research is coming to WVU.

West Virginia’s two senators announced $420,000 to help WVU’s pursuit to advance our understanding of the affects of aging on the brain.

This comes just days after Rachel McNeel, a WVU student, presented her research on the disease to members of Congress.

She says funding like this could be a game changer for research like hers.

“Currently our research in Alzheimer’s isn’t being funded by anyone,” McNeel said. “So, if he had funds like that, it would make a huge difference in what we were able to do. It costs a lot of money to have models for Alzheimer’s disease, and it costs money to have people take care of those animal models and everything.”

Alzheimer’s affects more than 39,000 West Virginians, but there is some good news.

Funding for Alzheimer’s related research has increased by 500% since 2015.

