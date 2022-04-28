Advertisement

Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton

A 38-year-old inmate at FCI Hazleton has died.
FCC Hazelton
FCC Hazelton(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A 38-year-old inmate at FCI Hazleton has died.

Staff at FCI Hazleton found an unresponsive inmate at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 27, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Responding staff immediately began life-saving measures on the inmate, Christopher Mann, 38, and requested EMS while continuing to perform life-saving duties.

After being transported to a hospital, authorities said Mann was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Mann was given a 120-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and had been an inmate of FCI Hazelton since September 13, 2021.

Officials said no staff or other inmates were harmed.

