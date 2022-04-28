Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start with lows in the low-30s this morning, so it will be chilly. By the afternoon, skies will still be clear and sunny, as a high-pressure system brings cool, dry air into our region. Winds will be light and come from the northwest, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Overall, expect a nice, mild afternoon. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with clouds flowing in from a system out west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. This could result in frost once again, so that will mean taking precautions to protect any sensitive plants you have. Overall, tonight will be a little cloudy but calm. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with the clouds coming from the west and northwest. Parts of West Virginia could see rain, but most of our region, in particular, will stay dry, thanks to high-pressure. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s, so we’ll finally be above 60 degrees for the first time in a few days. Overall, expect a cloudy but nice end to the workweek. Over the weekend, skies will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will rise into the upper-60s, even reaching the low-70s. So we will see warmer temperatures. This is thanks to warmer air flowing in, as a low-pressure system pushes in from the west. On Sunday, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, make their way into our area, bringing some rain. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will take place at various times next week as well. So don’t put away those umbrellas yet. In short, today will be mild before experiencing cold temperatures tonight, tomorrow will be a warm, okay end to the workweek, and we will warm up a little more before experiencing seasonable thunderstorms as we transition to May.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: We start with widespread frost this morning, but by the afternoon, it goes away and skies will still be mostly sunny. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a mild, sunny afternoon. High: 59.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but most areas stay dry. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. That could lead to frost again, even though clouds could disrupt it, so keep an eye on your outdoor plants. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Low: 31.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in the southern parts of our region. Still, there will be peeks of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon, with clouds. High: 66.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but barring a few isolated showers, most areas will be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, it will be a seasonable, cloudy afternoon. High: 71.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.