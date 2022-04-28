Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | April 28, 2022

A warmer, more active week of weather ahead!
freeze alerts
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! It’s generally been a very nice day today, albeit a bit chilly for late April. Clouds will start to build throughout the night tonight across our southern counties, but will remain pretty clear towards the north. With temperatures still chilly, and a lack of cloud cover, many of our northern and eastern counties are under a Freeze Warning tonight, with temperatures falling to or below freezing. In addition, the counties of Doddridge, Lewis, and Upshur are under a Frost Advisory due to temperatures at or below 36 degrees. Sensitive vegetation could be affected, so cover up any plants or bring them inside for protection. After tomorrow morning, temperatures will then start their return to seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. Northern counties will see less cloud cover throughout the day Friday than our southern counties due to some precipitation passing through southern West Virginia, but we’re not likely to see precipitation in our area on Friday. It’s not until Saturday afternoon that we see shower chances, but they will generally be light and quick-moving, as the bulk of the rain will again be to our south. But as we approach sunrise on Sunday, a relatively strong cold front will begin pushing showers into NCWV, becoming stronger later in the day, bringing heavy rain at times, as well as some non-severe thunderstorms. We then catch a break in precipitation for Monday, but more rain and thunderstorm chances return for the remainder of the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 68

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun; light showers possible. High: 73

Sunday: Rain and possible thunderstorms. High: 74

