Kid-friendly music coming to Clarksburg Amphitheater

Mini Pop Kids is coming to the Clarksburg Amphitheater on July 23.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mini Pop Kids is coming to the Clarksburg Amphitheater on July 23.

The Mini Pop Kids will take the stage to perform kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop songs in an energetic and interactive live show.

The Mini Pop Kids are back and shining bright with their brand-new Bright Lights Relit Concert Tour featuring the year’s biggest hits.

This jam packed concert features songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift alongside throwback favorites for everyone to enjoy.

Prior to showtime, each ticket purchased for a child will get you exclusive access to carnival games with a guaranteed prize, free Sno Cone, free donut sampler, free face painting by Paint Misbehavin’ and Photo and Meet and Greets with characters from Little Glass Slipper.

Tickets for this event go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 29.

Advance tickets will be available by clicking here or by calling 866-973-9610.

Advance tickets will be $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating and $30 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage.

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

This performance is set to begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

