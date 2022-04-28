Lisa Dawn Broughton Wegman, 60, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins. She was born on Tuesday, July 25, 1961, in Elkins, a daughter of the Robert “Ed” and Pauline Schoonover Broughton. Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Ryan Wegman and wife Katie of Wilmington NC, Daniel Wegman and wife Heidi of Valley Bend, five grandchildren, Charmaine “Charlie”, Nolan, Laila, Liam, and Natalie, and four siblings, Denver Canfield and wife Janice of Mentor OH, Vicky Woods of Beverly, Debbie Broughton and Marsha Frame, both of Morgantown. She was preceded in death by one sibling, Dewayne Broughton. Lisa was a graduate of Elkins High School and was homemaker with Select in Home Care. She loved sports, horseshoes, watching the Cleveland Browns, and playing any kind of ball with family in the yard. Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at The Randolph Funeral Home from 11 AM until 1 PM, the funeral hour. The Rev. Kent Price will officiate and interment will follow at Elkins Memorial Gardens on Country Club Road in Elkins. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Lisa Dawn Broughton Wegman. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

