Local Boys and Girls Club is offering free prom dresses for kids

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Prom is a coming-of-age moment for many Americans. However, cost can get in the way. That’s where this initiative comes in.

The Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg is partnering with Macys, Discovery Channel, TLC, and Suddenlink to offer 70 free prom dresses to anyone who needs one.

The club’s CEO Lynn Reins said there’s a variety of sizes available as well.

“I think most of us think of prom being one of those nights that you never forget. I have family members that weren’t able to go to prom - couldn’t afford a dress or whatever it was and we want to make sure that every kid has those experiences and those memories,” Reins said.

If you’re interested in getting a dress, stop by the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg this Sunday to try some on. Doors will be open from 2 PM to 5 PM.

