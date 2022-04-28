Advertisement

Local WWII hero honored for service

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local veteran was honored for his service in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

Paul McCue, a former U.S. Navy Seaman from Clarksburg, enlisted when he was 17 years old in 1943 when the U.S. was in the midst of World War II.

He is now 96 years old, but state lawmakers say it’s never too late to honor a true West Virginian and American hero.

“The whole West Virginia Senate is so proud of Paul McCue and all of our servicemen,” Sen. Romano said. “Particularly the ones from World War II. There are getting to be fewer and fewer. Paul is 96. The history that he made and the history that he’s apart of is apart of West Virginia. It’s what makes West Virginia great.”

When asked how he wants to be remembered, McCue said he hopes one day a bridge will be dedicated to him.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
Buff City Soap opening in Ashland
National retailer, new food option coming to Emily Drive
Morgantown structure fire
Multiple crews extinguish structure fire
Shawn Markley
Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing woman
I-79 signs
Lawmakers urge for approval of I-79 interchange proposal in Morgantown

Latest News

Local WWII hero honored for service
Local WWII hero honored for service
Meadowbrook Mall hosting an active shooter drill
ALDI grand opening in White Hall
ALDI opens newest location in NCWV
DEA National Drug Take Back Day this weekend
Lots of collection sites in NCWV for drug take back event