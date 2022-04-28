Local WWII hero honored for service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local veteran was honored for his service in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

Paul McCue, a former U.S. Navy Seaman from Clarksburg, enlisted when he was 17 years old in 1943 when the U.S. was in the midst of World War II.

He is now 96 years old, but state lawmakers say it’s never too late to honor a true West Virginian and American hero.

“The whole West Virginia Senate is so proud of Paul McCue and all of our servicemen,” Sen. Romano said. “Particularly the ones from World War II. There are getting to be fewer and fewer. Paul is 96. The history that he made and the history that he’s apart of is apart of West Virginia. It’s what makes West Virginia great.”

When asked how he wants to be remembered, McCue said he hopes one day a bridge will be dedicated to him.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.