Lots of collection sites in NCWV for drug take back event

DEA National Drug Take Back Day this weekend
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several collection sites all across the area for National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection sites include community police, sheriff and state police officers, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.

The following are collection sites in NCWV that are listed on the U.S. Department of Justice website:

  • West Virginia State Police - Bridgeport Detachment - 2350 Murphys Run Rd.
  • Walgreens in Clarksburg - 505 Rosebud Ave.
  • Clarksburg Police Department - 222 W. Main St.
  • Walmart in Clarksburg - 550 Emily Dr.
  • Fairmont Police Department - 500 Quincy St.
  • Weston Police Department - 102 W 2nd St.
  • Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department - 135 Court St.
  • West Union Police Department - 178 Court St.
  • Pierpont Landing Pharmacy in Mon. County - 7000 Mid Atlantic Dr.
  • Kroger at Suncrest Town Center in Mon. County - 500 Suncrest Towne Centre Dr.
  • The Village at Heritage Point - 1 Heritage Point
  • Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department - 116 Walnut St.
  • Kroger in Morgantown - 350 Patteson Dr.
  • Kroger in Morgantown - 1851 Earl L Core Rd.
  • West Virginia State Police - Morgantown Detachment - 3453 Monongahela Blvd.
  • Mon Health Medical Center - 1200 J D Anderson Dr.

You can click here to view all of the collection sites in your area.

The national event was launched in 2010 and is held twice a year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

