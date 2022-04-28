Advertisement

Man accused of putting infant in danger

Jordan Mutich
Jordan Mutich(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was arrested for allegedly putting an infant in danger during a domestic disturbance.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home in Morgantown on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers arrived on scene and spoke with Jordan Mutich, 27, of Bruceton Mills, and a woman. An infant was also on the scene.

The woman alleged that Mutich told her earlier in the day that he was going to “shoot her” while speaking to her on the phone, causing her to feel threatened.

Court documents say that while they were in the home together, Mutich “pushed her down approximately four times, squeezed her face with his hands and spit on her.”

Officers said they saw her injuries that confirmed her statement.

The woman also alleged that Mutich struck her in the head and face several times with a pillow while she was holding the infant.

Mutich has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, domestic assault and domestic battery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

