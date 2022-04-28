Meadowbrook Mall hosting an active shooter drill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall will host an active shooter drill on Sunday, May 1.

The drill training will be with the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management, Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department, according to a City of Bridgeport Facebook post.

The drill will begin at approximately 7 p.m. and is expected to last 45 minutes. This is after hours on Sunday.

The training will take place on the Marshalls side of the mall, and signs will be posted at each entrance to the mall and the bottom of the hill on Mall Rd.

Officials say this training session is for the benefit of local authorities, mall employees and the community.

Anyone that is not directly participating in the exercise is asked to avoid the posted areas to avoid any potential threats.

