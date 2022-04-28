Morgantown ambassador program pushed back a week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Morgantown’s City Ambassadors were supposed to start their job in the community on April 27.

However, Special Projects Coordinator for the city, Vanessa Reaves, said they were still waiting on uniforms to begin the program.

Reaves said revitalization was what inspired the city to bring in ambassadors.

Lead Ambassador Kimberly Katarski was excited to get started.

“We’re just happy and humbled to be a part of it. We see it every single day. Things are really moving and growing here,” she said.

Reaves explained that Katarski and the other two ambassadors went through crisis intervention training to prepare them for their jobs as they would wear several hats.

One of the jobs of the ambassadors was to work with local businesses to connect them with any questions they had for the city.

Katarksi added they would work with local community groups and organizations to help coordinate schedules with events throughout the city.

The ambassadors would also pass on the information to and from businesses and groups in the area.

The ambassadors would also be able to put some focus on tourism.

In addition to the fun and growth, ambassadors were serving a more serious purpose.

“We do, work with the law enforcement, and we’re kind of like the extra set of eyes and ears. We are not first responders. However, when we see something that is definitely of a concern or security issue. Then we will contact them,” Katarski explained.

Reaves said ambassadors would also offer some individualized services.

“So one of the services they will be offering is a safety escort while they are on duty. So there is a phone number that people can call and request a safety escort,” she added.

Reaves hoped to officially launch the program on May 4.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.