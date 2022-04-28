Advertisement

New Bridgeport City Manager to be sworn in Monday

Brian Newton and his wife Michell
Brian Newton and his wife Michell(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only the fourth City Manager in Bridgeport’s history will be sworn in on Monday.

Brian Newton, who recently served as the city manager of Fremont, Nebraska, will begin his duties as Bridgeport’s fourth city manager, according to Connect Bridgeport.

Newton replaces Randy Wetmore, who retired and served in his last public function Monday at Bridgeport’s City Council meeting.

Wetmore had replaced Kim Haws, who served 20 years in the top administrative position. The first city manager was the late Harold Weiler, who took the position when Bridgeport switched from a strong mayor to a city manager form of government.

Getting to Bridgeport may not have seemed likely as Newton initially retired from his post in Fremont. At first, he thought he was ready for the next phase.

“I didn’t really care for retirement,” Newton told Connect Bridgeport. “I found out I was too young.”

With that in mind, the next phase began. Newton decided to get back into the administration game but figured with his kids scattered on the eastern side of the United States he needed to relocate.

“It made more sense to go east to get closer to the kids and grandkids,” said Newton. “There were several jobs that came up, but I had not applied for the job in Bridgeport.”

Newton has served Fremont, Nebraska in the top post for six and a half years. He has spent 42 years serving the public, getting his start running public power and electric cooperatives. During his time at various stops, he had a job in Fairbanks, Alaska.

When Newton begins work, he will be solo in Bridgeport. He will be joined soon, he said, by his wife Michell who is tying up loose ends in Nebraska.

