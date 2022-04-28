Sentencing delayed for man who shot councilman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The sentencing of a Delaware man who shot a Clarksburg councilman was delayed Thursday morning.

Antonio Dejesus, 35, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for the September 2020 shooting of Councilman Jim Malfregot and the kidnapping of his wife and mother-in-law.

In March, Dejesus entered a guilty plea to two counts of kidnapping, one count of unlawful assault and one count of using a firearm while committing a felony.

His attorneys asked for a delay in sentencing because they say a witness is not available.

The sentencing has been delayed to May 31.

