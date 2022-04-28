Advertisement

Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia

According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and online soliciting of a minor.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by law enforcement in Texas has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and online soliciting of a minor.

Mize was arrested in Hamlin by West Virginia State Police troopers after getting a tip from the FBI on his possible location.

Further details have not been released at this time.

