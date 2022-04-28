William Robert Lambert, 86, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Doey’s Hospice House in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was born July 12, 1935 in Grafton and was the son of the late William W. and Lena D. Reese Lambert. William was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Arlene Moore Lambert. He is survived by his children, William F. Lambert of Hagerstown, MD; and Sally Lambert Bennett and her husband Mark R. Bennett of Fredericksburg, VA; his grandchildren, Paul R. Bennett, Kevin W. Bennett, Ian R. Bennett, and Craig M. Bennett; and Zachary W. Lambert; as well as his sister, Betty Ann Boggs and her husband Richard of Raleigh, NC. Friends will be received at Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, 950 George Washington Hwy. Grafton, on Thursday from 2-8 pm. An Elks service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartwright officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Cemetery. Online condolences and memories can be extended to the family at www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. box 7023 Merriville, VA 22116.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.