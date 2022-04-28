Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, April 28

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses today’s volatile market.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses today’s volatile market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
Buff City Soap opening in Ashland
National retailer, new food option coming to Emily Drive
Morgantown structure fire
Multiple crews extinguish structure fire
Shawn Markley
Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing woman
I-79 signs
Lawmakers urge for approval of I-79 interchange proposal in Morgantown