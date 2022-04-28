Advertisement

W.V. Holds First Military Signing Week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the first military signing week in West Virginia.

All around the state students are being recognized for joining our country’s military.

Lieutenant David Sullivan said it’s a great way to honor those students.

“It’s such an opportunity to be able to do it in front of their peers here in a high school where they know the other individuals and they actually know who they are and who support them in the community,” said Sullivan.

Before this week these ceremonies were a lot different, happening at military facilities with just a few people.

Now, students have an opportunity to be recognized for the service they are getting ready to go into.

Bryce Carnes from Bridgeport High School said it’s a great opportunity.

“It feels pretty good. It’s already exciting as it is because I went to boot camp last summer so, I saw a pretty good glimpse of what I’m going to be doing.”

Signings happened at schools all across our area, including in Lewis, Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia County.

Lewis County students, Bianca Jamen and Riley Conrad said they’re excited to begin their service.

“Well, I will go to basic this summer, then I will go back to training after my senior year and, once I find the college I choose to go to I will be continuing my training while at college,” said Jamen

“ [I’m] going to basic and MEPs. I gotta go to basic in fort Lackland. San Antonio Texas,” said Conrad.

For Jamen, she is using it as an opportunity to get to a career she’s wanted to do since she was a child.

“I decided I wanted to go into homicide when I was 7 and this was just the best way for me to get there.”

She said it’s a great way for people to start their career path.

“If you think that it’s best for you and, it’s something you would like to do and this could be a good fit if you don’t know how to get there.”

