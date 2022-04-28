Advertisement

WVU falls in second meeting with Penn State, 8-4

Mountaineers couldn’t outlast Nittany Lion second-half surge
(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia defeated Penn State 8-4 two weeks ago, but the Nittany Lions flipped the script in Morgantown Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first few innings, but allowed Penn State to even out the score and pull ahead in the third and fourth.

Penn State held strong, only allowing one more run from the Mountaineers to its four additional runs in the second half of the contest.

With the win, Penn State evens out the season series 1-1. WVU falls to 24-15 on the season.

