Advertisement

WVU nursing students find creative way to study for licensing exam

WVU School of Nursing
WVU School of Nursing(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU nursing students are busy preparing for their bar exam, but that doesnt mean they can’t have fun in the process.

Today, Thursday, April 28, the WVU School of Nursing in Beckley held a “March Madness” Championship. The game focused on questions that students may see on their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All seniors are required to pass this exam before they can work as a nurse.

One senior says the event helped take some stress out of the test.

Game participants won prizes and money for answering questions correctly.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

Man accused of speeding through police parking lot, fleeing from officers
A federal jury found a Las Vegas woman guilty of several fraud charges, officials say.
Woman found guilty of scamming elderly Harrison Co. resident
Painting of what the Marion County Humane Society will look like finished.
Marion County Humane Society kicks off “Raise the Woof” campaign
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 28, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 28, 2022
W.V. holds first Military Signing Week
W.V. holds first Military Signing Week