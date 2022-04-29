Advertisement

Published: Apr. 29, 2022
Allen Leo Stout, 63, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Stonerise Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 2, 1959, the son of the late Emory “Beau” Stout and Zora Jane “Janie” Taylor Paugh. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Aleta Dean Stout whom he married October 6, 2001 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one son, Joshua Ryan Booth of Clarksburg, WV, one daughter, Justina M. Stout of Clarksburg, WV, two step-sons; Bradley L. Johnson II and finance, Rachael Bradshaw and William D. Johnson and wife Brittany, one step-daughter, Bailee R. Johnson and partner Logan C. Crum, three grandchildren; Kylen Stout, Alivia Friend and Karli Friend, two step-grandsons; Benjamin and Liam Johnson and three sisters; Jodi Lane and husband Dan, Shana Gould and husband Matt and Hidi Brown and husband Brian and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Along with his parents he was also predeceased by one daughter, Jessica M. Stout-Jenkins. He was a 1977 graduate of South Harrison High School and proudly served in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for various companies. And was an avid hunter and fisherman. Per his request, cremation services were held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

