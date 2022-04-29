Advertisement

Baby Formula Shortage Affecting Parents in W.V.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents across the country and, right here at home, are feeling the effects of the baby formula shortage.

The burden of this is hitting parents in our part of the country, including Cheyanna Flowers.

“So, the formula thing has been a big struggle since the day she was born,” said Flowers.

Flowers is far from the only mother in our area dealing with this problem.

Jessica Bennett said it’s nearly impossible to get formula unless you’re lucky.

“We’re unable to order it offline at this point. Bridgeport, if they have it, you have to be there when they’re putting it out or you don’t get it,” said Bennett.

We asked; how many of you are struggling with this?

More than 150 people responded to our Facebook post, some saying they’ve had to get formula from stores hundreds of miles away.

Bennett said she know how many of these parents are feeling.

“It’s really sad and it gives me a lot of anxiety. I’m a first time mom so, you expect to have some stressors but feeding your baby is not one of them.”

It’s even to the point where her husband, who works out of state, has to buy their formula when he’s out of town.

Dr. Brian Policano of Pediatrics Associates of Bridgeport said there are other options.

“There are a lot of store brand formulas still available and most of the store brands will say on them, compare to this. So, generally, I’ll tell parents there’s nothing wrong with them, with those formulas so most babies will be able to tolerate them,” said Policano.

He went onto say that no matter if you run out of formula do NOT give a baby cow’s milk until they are at least 11 months old.

Until this whole situation is over parents have one thing to say.

“Formula companies really need to get on the ball and get more formula out so it’s not an issue later on like it has been the last couple months.”

If you’re worried about what to do and you have any questions Policano says to contact your pediatrician.

