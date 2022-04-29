BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.
According to a Facebook post, she is an older woman, approximately 5′1″ and typically wears her hair in a ponytail.
Authorities say she rides around in an older model gold sedan with a white driver’s side door and Pennsylvania plates.
She has been attempting to scam gas stations, officers say.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com.
