BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.

According to a Facebook post, she is an older woman, approximately 5′1″ and typically wears her hair in a ponytail.

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money. (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Authorities say she rides around in an older model gold sedan with a white driver’s side door and Pennsylvania plates.

She has been attempting to scam gas stations, officers say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com.

