Advertisement

BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.

According to a Facebook post, she is an older woman, approximately 5′1″ and typically wears her hair in a ponytail.

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Authorities say she rides around in an older model gold sedan with a white driver’s side door and Pennsylvania plates.

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

She has been attempting to scam gas stations, officers say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com.

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit money.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

Dwight Hurd
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI
Northside Hills Apartments
Detectives seeking information regarding Morgantown student apartment shooting
Austin Stone
Fairmont man accused of robbery, hitting another man with gun
Levi Folker of Davenport, Iowa, is a 9-year-old accomplished artist who has been painting since...
WV State Fair announces new art contest