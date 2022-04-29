Advertisement

Bridgeport secures win over Washington with late-game power

McDougal, Paulsen combine for game-ending sequence
Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport got out to an early 4-0 lead over Washington, but the Patriots were able to chip away at it.

The teams were tied at five apiece entering the seventh inning, so the Indians turned on the jets. Phil Reed and Cam Cole caught back-to-back pop outs from Washington’s batters to end the top of the seventh and get Bridgeport back to the plate.

Ben McDougal led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left field to get on base, followed by another double in the same direction from Aiden Paulsen to end the game.

Bridgeport secured the win over Washington 6-5 and now sits at 20-4 on the season with six games to play.

