Bridgeport shuts out Wheeling Park at home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ben McDougal had his day on the mound for Bridgeport, only allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out fourteen.

Bridgeport tallied its first run in the first inning off a hit from Anthony Dixon, scoring Aiden Paulsen after a couple of stolen bases.

The second run came in the bottom of the third, Paulsen making it home off the passed ball.

Bridgeport defeated Wheeling Park in the Class AAA matchup 2-0.

