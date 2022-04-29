Detectives seeking information regarding Morgantown student apartment shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation into a shooting that took place at Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown.

The shooting took place on April 24, 2022 at approximately 1:47 a.m.

Detectives have reason to believe that the shots were fired from the area of West Run Road near the entrance to the Lofts, according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say multiple victims were present when several rounds were fired into one specific residence.

Of those victims, two were transported to WVU Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Detectives have secured additional evidence including surveillance video in the area of West Run Road.

A vehicle of interest was observed which detectives believe may have witnessed the incident, according to officers.

The vehicle of interest is believed to be a 2013-2014 Honda Accord silver in color with a sun roof.

Detectives are seeking information on the owner or driver of this vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area of West Run Road between 1:45 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., or have any other information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

