Advertisement

Detectives seeking information regarding Morgantown student apartment shooting

Northside Hills Apartments
Northside Hills Apartments(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation into a shooting that took place at Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown.

The shooting took place on April 24, 2022 at approximately 1:47 a.m.

Detectives have reason to believe that the shots were fired from the area of West Run Road near the entrance to the Lofts, according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say multiple victims were present when several rounds were fired into one specific residence.

Of those victims, two were transported to WVU Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Detectives have secured additional evidence including surveillance video in the area of West Run Road.

A vehicle of interest was observed which detectives believe may have witnessed the incident, according to officers.

The vehicle of interest is believed to be a 2013-2014 Honda Accord silver in color with a sun roof.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation into a shooting that...
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation into a shooting that took place at Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown.(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are seeking information on the owner or driver of this vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area of West Run Road between 1:45 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., or have any other information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

Click here for prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

Dwight Hurd
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money
Austin Stone
Fairmont man accused of robbery, hitting another man with gun
Levi Folker of Davenport, Iowa, is a 9-year-old accomplished artist who has been painting since...
WV State Fair announces new art contest