Dozens of employers looking to hire at Meadowbrook Mall employment expo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Annual Employment and Career Expo is coming up soon!
Dozens of area employers will be there looking to hire.
The expo is on Thursday, May 5 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The following are just some of the employers that will be there looking for people to hire:
- In & Out Tire
- WVU Hospital
- United Hospital
- ResCare
- WV Veterans Nursing
- Wolf’s Excavating
- Genesis
- E Solutions Electrical
- Trident Energy
- Mt State Auto
- VA Hospital
- Mt Lion Transit
- Harma Hospitality
- Antero
- Texas LP
- Shell Pro
- Applied Solutions
- Simonton Windows
- MVB Bank
- Stonerise Health Care
- William R Sharpe
- Harrison County Sheriff
- NC WV Community Action
- National Youth Advocate
- Bankers Life Insurance
- WV Correctional
- Smart Local 33
- Job Corp
- Village Caregiving
- NW Mutual
- KLX Energy
- Lowe’s
- Burger King
- Olive Garden
- Wendy’s
- Taco Bell
- WV State Police
- SDI
- Garrett Mine Serv
- Paint Store
- Sudexo
For more information, call 304-203-9208.
