Dozens of employers looking to hire at Meadowbrook Mall employment expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Annual Employment and Career Expo is coming up soon!

Dozens of area employers will be there looking to hire.

The expo is on Thursday, May 5 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following are just some of the employers that will be there looking for people to hire:

In & Out Tire

WVU Hospital

United Hospital

ResCare

WV Veterans Nursing

Wolf’s Excavating

Genesis

E Solutions Electrical

Trident Energy

Mt State Auto

VA Hospital

Mt Lion Transit

Harma Hospitality

Antero

Texas LP

Shell Pro

Applied Solutions

Simonton Windows

MVB Bank

Stonerise Health Care

William R Sharpe

Harrison County Sheriff

NC WV Community Action

National Youth Advocate

Bankers Life Insurance

WV Correctional

Smart Local 33

Job Corp

Village Caregiving

NW Mutual

KLX Energy

Lowe’s

Burger King

Olive Garden

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

WV State Police

SDI

Garrett Mine Serv

Paint Store

Sudexo

For more information, call 304-203-9208.

WDTV Job Expo flyer (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.