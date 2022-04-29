Advertisement

Dozens of employers looking to hire at Meadowbrook Mall employment expo

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Annual Employment and Career Expo is coming up soon!

Dozens of area employers will be there looking to hire.

The expo is on Thursday, May 5 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following are just some of the employers that will be there looking for people to hire:

  • In & Out Tire
  • WVU Hospital
  • United Hospital
  • ResCare
  • WV Veterans Nursing
  • Wolf’s Excavating
  • Genesis
  • E Solutions Electrical
  • Trident Energy
  • Mt State Auto
  • VA Hospital
  • Mt Lion Transit
  • Harma Hospitality
  • Antero
  • Texas LP
  • Shell Pro
  • Applied Solutions
  • Simonton Windows
  • MVB Bank
  • Stonerise Health Care
  • William R Sharpe
  • Harrison County Sheriff
  • NC WV Community Action
  • National Youth Advocate
  • Bankers Life Insurance
  • WV Correctional
  • Smart Local 33
  • Job Corp
  • Village Caregiving
  • NW Mutual
  • KLX Energy
  • Lowe’s
  • Burger King
  • Olive Garden
  • Wendy’s
  • Taco Bell
  • WV State Police
  • SDI
  • Garrett Mine Serv
  • Paint Store
  • Sudexo

For more information, call 304-203-9208.

WDTV Job Expo flyer
WDTV Job Expo flyer(WDTV)

