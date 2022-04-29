Emmitt Matthews Jr. returning to WVU for final season of eligibility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After one season away from the Mountaineers, Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming home.

Matthews Jr. announced his decision to transfer back to West Virginia University Friday afternoon after spending one year at the University of Washington.

In the season with the Huskies, the forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Matthews Jr. has one season of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.