Emmitt Matthews Jr. returning to WVU for final season of eligibility

Spent three years with Mountaineers before transferring to Washington
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr.(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After one season away from the Mountaineers, Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming home.

Matthews Jr. announced his decision to transfer back to West Virginia University Friday afternoon after spending one year at the University of Washington.

In the season with the Huskies, the forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Matthews Jr. has one season of eligibility remaining.

