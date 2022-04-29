BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Estelle Mae Bailey age 89, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born June 12, 1932 in Wallace, a daughter of the late Newell Lee Stewart and Evelyn E. Hutson Stewart.On June 18, 1960 Estelle married Delbert G. Bailey at the Arlington Baptist Church in a ceremony by Reverend Evans Ash. Delbert preceded her in death on November 1, 2016.She is survived by four children, Rodney Bailey, Roger Bailey, Mark Bailey and his wife Amanda, and Becky Hickman and her husband Don, all of Marshville; five grandchildren, Lee Hickman and his wife Tania of Clarksburg, Heather Bruce and her husband Jordan of Marshville, Christopher Bailey of Salem, Gabrielle Bailey of Salem, and Sarah Bailey of Salem; two brothers, James Stewart of Clarksburg and Kenneth Stewart of Greensboro, SC; several nieces and nephews and her beloved pets, Sadie and Benji.Estelle was preceded in death by a brother Keith Stewart and a sister Jolene Shaver.She was a graduate of Unidis High School and worked at Ideals Studio from 1950 to 1963 developing pictures.Estelle was a longtime member of the Marshville Baptist Church and the Marshville CEOS. She greatly enjoyed quilting, working jigsaw and word search puzzles and playing Rook with family and friends.Condolences for the Bailey family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshville Baptist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive, Suite 3, Morgantown, WV 26505; or WVU Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Road, Suite 201B, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 to 8 pm Sunday. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Ron Owens presiding. Interment will follow in the Marshville Cemetery.

